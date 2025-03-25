Our Keep Burnley Beautiful campaign is back. We aim to put the spotlight on the groups, individuals and organisations that are devoted to improving the town and keeping it free of litter and rubbish.

And the first story for 2025 kicks off with Michael Smith who intends to visit every street in Burnley, 1,143 to be exact, and pick up any litter.

His mission has already started and the former Economics, Politics and Business Studies teacher from Burnley has set up a websitewhere people can track the streets he has already visited. Michael is even writing a book about his experiences. And he plans to donate a percentage of any future sales to anti-littering and environmental charities.

Michael Smith is on a mission to pick up litter from every street in Burnley in an effort to clean up the town. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Michael has a blog dedicated to his experiences that also focuses on the beauty and heritage of Burnley. “I used to think people who littered were just lazy, “ said Michael, who now works for the Skipton Building Society. “But if you analyse it the findings are fascinating.”

From those who drop litter as an act of ‘revenge’ because they feel alienated from society to the ‘polite’ litter droppers who leave their empty crisp packets or pop bottles next to an overflowing bin, Michael says these insights have helped him in his mission. He added: “Studies show that if people see a large pile of litter on a street or in a park they don’t feel guilty about adding to it. But they wouldn’t behave in the same way if they went into a lovely park that was litter free.”

Michael is an advocate for erecting positive reinforcement signs in parks and leisure areas to deter people from dropping litter. “People don’t respond to threatening signs warning them they will be fined if they litter. There is enough evidence to prove it. I would like to see signs showing all the wildlife that exists in the park and how we need to protect them. It’s a great way for families to teach youngsters about how wrong it is to drop litter to protect the rabbits, squirrels and other animals they see when they are out and about.

“Another positive sign would go something along the lines of ‘nine out of 10 people who visit this park don’t drop litter.’

The weird and wonderful items Michael has picked up include everything from a love note and a Stanley knife blade to an unused gift voucher, a single flip flop, a roll of Hallowe’en zombie tape and a student’s bathroom pass. To date Michael has collected 1,580 items of litter, 1,294 of which have been binned and around 284 have been recycled. The response from the public when he is out and about has also been positive and encouraging for Michael.

“People often stop and chat and ask about who I am, and when they realise I am a volunteer just doing this because I want my hometown to be a cleaner place the response is amazing, “ said Michael.

While he is happy to work alone Michael would welcome any other groups or individuals who would like to join him. “I am really passionate about this mission, “ he said. “I work from home so I like to get out into the open whenever I can.

“It’s good for the soul and even more so when I can clear an area of rubbish and litter. There is a lot of satisfaction to be gained from doing something so positive.”

To follow Michael’s mission you can go to his website https://myrubbishdiary.co.uk/