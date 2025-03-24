Party Pics: 32 scenes from surprise 60th birthday bash at Briercliffe Social Club in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 24th Mar 2025, 16:25 BST
Nick Chadwick thought he was going to a birthday party for a friend of his brother’s on Saturday.

But the celebration was, in fact, for Nick himself to celebrate his 60th birthday. Organised by his family, they certainly gave Nick the surprise of his life when he walked through the door at Briercliffe Social Club. His brother Ian invented a ‘friend’ whose party they were going to and he even wrote a birthday card to keep the party plans secret from Nick.

Here are some photos from the night.

1. Party Pics: A surprise 60th at Briercliffe Social Club in Burnley

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
