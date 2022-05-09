There was no service or public speaking, just a gathering of Katie's family, friends and those who wanted to pay their own respects to her in a very dignified, calm and reflective vigil.
The fountain in Padiham's Memorial Park was transformed into a flower covered shrine for Katie and last night the numerous candles placed there were lit in her memory.
Padiham has come together in a tremendous show of support for her family and a fund raising page set up is just £200 away from hitting £20,000.
Katie's body was found a week last Saturday in the Forest of Gisburn, six days after she went missing.
A man has since appeared in court charged with her murder and a trial is due to begin in November.