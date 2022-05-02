A fundraising page has made the incredible total of £14,637 in just five days as the people of Padiham and Burnley pull together.

Set up in memory of Katie by her family, who have described her as a ‘beloved mum, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, friend and animal lover’ a series of fund raising events are being organised, including a community football tournament and grand raffle.

Dozens of pubs, shops and clubs have been collecting donations over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Thousands of pounds has been raised to help the family of mum of two Katie Kenyon who body was found in the Forest of Bowland several days after she went missing

Katie went missing from her home in Padiham on Friday, April 22nd.

Last night Lancashire Police confirmed that a body found in the Forest of Bowland on Saturday was that of Katie’s.

Andrew Burfield (50) of Todmorden Road in Burnley, has appeared in court charged with murder and will face trial in November.