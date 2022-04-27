Katie Kenyon: Man charged with murder of missing Burnley mum of two

A 50-year-old man has tonight been charged with the murder of missing mum of two Katie Kenyon.

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 8:27 pm

Andrew Burfield of Todmorden Road, Burnley, is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court at 10am tomorrow (Thursday, April 28th)

Katie’s family have been made aware and continue to be supported by specially trained officers. They have passed on their thanks for all the well-wishing messages but have asked people respect their privacy at this time.

Police have tonight charged a man with murder in connection to the disappearance of Burnley mum Katie Kenyon

The 33-year-old mum of two, from Padiham, was last seen at about 9.30am on Friday, April 22nd when it is believed she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton by Bowland area. She has not been seen since.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24th or you can contact us through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://orlo.uk/WJC3z

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.