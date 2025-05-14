Investigative archaeological tests started this week on land earmarked for a proposed new cemetery in Nelson.

The work is part of the planning process for a new multi-faith burial ground, which will include ash internment areas, ornamental planting and spaces for memorial trees, on land off Edge End Avenue and Halifax Road.

The tests are being carried out on behalf of Pendle Borough Council and include heavy plant machinery digging trenches. The team will be searching for any archaeological remains on the site that ideally should be considered prior to planning permission being granted.

The surveys could take between four to eight weeks to complete depending on what the team find.

Jake Minton, project supervisor, leading a team of three to carry out the archaeological tests

Plans for a new cemetery have proved controversial, as the Leader Times revealed in March when residents expressed their concerns.

Mr Hamish Wilkie, who lives nearby, said the site is a high-risk zone for water contamination and there is a risk of moisture flow from the site into people’s gardens.

He said there are also concerns regarding overspill parking in Halifax Road and access to the site from the road for funerals.

The 6.3 hectare site was bought by Pendle Borough Council to provide space for around 4,500 graves for people across Pendle.

In four years’ time, the current cemetery on Walton Lane will be nearing full capacity.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “A lot of thought and consideration went into finding the right location for a site which would be suitable for a dignified burial space in an attractive green environment.

“We understand the value of green open spaces across Pendle and the site will remain open to everyone. We will not be expanding the cemetery beyond its current boundaries, so anyone with gardens or allotments next to the site will not be affected.”

David Walker, Pendle Borough Council's assistant director of Operational Services, said: “This is the first step towards providing this vital facility, which will ensure there is sufficient burial space in Pendle to meet future needs.

“Public rights of way will not be impacted while the tests are being carried out and we would like to thank visitors to the site for their patience and understanding during this important part of the process.”