Inspirational Burnley teenager Presley Pennington taking part in Help for Heroes Weighted Walk challenge
Presley Pennington is taking part in the Help for Heroes Weighted Walk challenge. With the aim of walking 150 miles in July, carrying a weighted backpack containing at least 12.5 kilos, Presley has already clocked up around 26 miles.
And he has also smashed the £150 target set for walkers by £50. All the money raised will go towards providing life changing support for veterans and their families across the UK.
“As soon as I read about the challenge I knew it was something I had to do because it’s such a fantastic cause,” said Presley who is a former student at Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College. The charity is close to his heart as Presley (17) would love to join the army in the future.
In recent months he has shed two stone and increased his fitness level by taking part in a variety of different activities, alongside his walking.
Presley has even set up a facebook page called Keep Fit Burnley which he uses to post about the many sports and leisure activities available in the town, including free yoga in Queens Park and cycling sessions in Thompson Park, all of which he has sampled.
He added: “I just want to encourage people to get out and about, be active and get involved with a sport or new hobby. I have felt so much better since I started this challenge, I eat healthier and I have a more positive mindset also.”
Presley credits his family for supporting him on the Help for Heroes challenge especially his gran, Alice Pennington and his cousin Darren Le Gallais. If you would like to donate to Presley’s challenge please click HERE
