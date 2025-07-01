Celebrating Armed Forces Day, the two day event featured a host of attractions including live vocal performances, dancing to 1940s tunes, a funfair, Punch and Judy show, displays of military vehicles and aircraft, a vintage fair in Padiham Town Hall and the ever popular Cafe Rene.
The weather stayed fine and many people got into the spirit of the day, dressing up in 1940s themed outfits and on the Sunday a miliary parade and remembrance service took place. Shops and businesses in the town decorated their windows and Padiham Fire Station opened its doors to the public and staged a series of displays.
A call has now gone out for new committee members to join the team to ensure the event goes ahead in 2026. All that is required is two hours of your time a month and commitment to working over the parade weekend. Anyone who would like to help is asked to email [email protected]
