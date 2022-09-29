Iconic Burnley Bus Station clock: Time for change as workmen move in?
One of Burnley's most famous and iconic landmarks is having a face-lift.
Scaffolding has been erected around the clock on Burnley Bus Station and workmen are busy replacing the three clock faces with new parts and lighting and the framework is being re-painted.
Les Burrows, who is facilities manager at Burnley Bus Station, said: "The clock certainly is iconic and part of the town’s heritage."
The clock has been standing on the site since the old bus station was built in 1964.
It became a recognisable landmark and popular meeting place for people going on nights out and is still a focal point in the town for people to ‘meet under the clock.’
When the old bus station was demolished there were fears the clock would go too but it remained in place when the new £3M station was built in 2002.