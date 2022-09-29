News you can trust since 1877
End of an era as popular and well known Burnley flower seller dies at the age of 78

A popular and well known flower seller, who traded outside Burnley Cemetery, has died at the age of 78.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:06 am
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:06 am

Tony Myers, known affectionately as ‘Tony the flower man’ was a familiar sight at the cemetery gates in Rossendale Road for around 13 years.

He built up a loyal customer base and each day someone would drop him off a newspaper. Tony's constant companion was his pug, Jake.

Flower seller Tony Myers, who was a familiar sight with his stand at the gates of Burnley Cemetery, has died at the age of 78. He is pictured here with his beloved pet pug Jake.

The pair were so close that if a customer arrived at the stand and Tony was having a snooze Jake would tap his phone to alert him. The loyal companion has been re-homed since his master's death.

Close friend Leighton Alderson, a funeral director at Alderson and Horan Funeral Directors which is directly opposite the cemetery gates, described Tony as a 'truly genuine man.'

Leighton said: "Tony will be deeply missed by so many people. He had such a big heart.

"He ran the business almost seven days a week and was always there on Christmas Day. Our friendship began when I took him a Christmas dinner over when I was working also.

Tony Myers at the flower stand he ran for 13 years

"He could be stubborn and grumpy but he was someone I could look up to and a genuine friend to myself, my family and my colleagues."

Todmorden born and bred Tony previously worked as a self employed builder before he took over the flower stand, rising at 5am daily to go to the wholesalers in Ashton-under-Lyne.

Tony died in the Calderdale Royal Hospital after a short illness and his funeral will be held next Thursday (October 6th) at St Mary's Church in Todmorden at 12.15pm followed by cremation at Burnley at 1-40pm.

Anyone who knew Tony is welcome to go along and pay their respects.

Tony Myers, the popular Burnley flower seller, who has died at the age of 78, brought a smile to people's faces when he would sit in a deck chair outside his stand on Rossendale Road wearing a funny hat on sunny days.
