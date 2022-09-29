End of an era as popular and well known Burnley flower seller dies at the age of 78
A popular and well known flower seller, who traded outside Burnley Cemetery, has died at the age of 78.
Tony Myers, known affectionately as ‘Tony the flower man’ was a familiar sight at the cemetery gates in Rossendale Road for around 13 years.
He built up a loyal customer base and each day someone would drop him off a newspaper. Tony's constant companion was his pug, Jake.
The pair were so close that if a customer arrived at the stand and Tony was having a snooze Jake would tap his phone to alert him. The loyal companion has been re-homed since his master's death.
Close friend Leighton Alderson, a funeral director at Alderson and Horan Funeral Directors which is directly opposite the cemetery gates, described Tony as a 'truly genuine man.'
Leighton said: "Tony will be deeply missed by so many people. He had such a big heart.
"He ran the business almost seven days a week and was always there on Christmas Day. Our friendship began when I took him a Christmas dinner over when I was working also.
"He could be stubborn and grumpy but he was someone I could look up to and a genuine friend to myself, my family and my colleagues."
Todmorden born and bred Tony previously worked as a self employed builder before he took over the flower stand, rising at 5am daily to go to the wholesalers in Ashton-under-Lyne.
Tony died in the Calderdale Royal Hospital after a short illness and his funeral will be held next Thursday (October 6th) at St Mary's Church in Todmorden at 12.15pm followed by cremation at Burnley at 1-40pm.
Anyone who knew Tony is welcome to go along and pay their respects.