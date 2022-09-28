Of course, as she is so young, it doesn't have a great deal of meaning for Lily at the moment. Nor does the fact that she has raised almost a whopping £1,000 for Pendleside Hospice.

But it certainly has plenty of meaning for Lily's proud parents, Paul and Rebecca and her big brother Ryan (18) who joined Lily, who attends Lakeview Nursery in Foulridge, on the challenge to walk the Three Peaks.

Lily Barlow has conquered the Yorkshire Three Peaks at the age of three

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consisting of a 24 mile route and 5200ft ascent of the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough the family completed the challenge over three days.

Rebecca said: "Lily calls it the mountain holiday.

"We didn't have very good weather but Lily wasn't phased at all by the rain and wind hitting our faces constantly, especially at Ingleborough which created some of the most memorable moments. Children don’t seem to mind bad weather so maybe we all need to change our attitudes to poorer weather conditions and be more open to going in the great outdoors.

“We try to go walking as often as we can and we wanted to do something special for a good cause so we decided to raise money for the hospice."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Three Peaks challenger Lily Barlow with her parents, Paul and Rebecca and big brother Ryan

Setting a £300 target the Colne family have been overwhelmed by the donations, praise and support for Lily.

Rebecca added: "We passed a lot of people on the challenge and they were all so lovely and kind to Lily."

To make a donation to Lily’s fund please click HERE.

Advertisement Hide Ad