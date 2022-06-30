Now in its fifth year thel parade and service was one of the highlights of the weekend, which was back for the first time since before the pandemic.

This footage, taken by Kev Furber, shows cadets, schoolchildren and youth groups joining VIP guests, including Mrs Christine Kirk Vice Lord- Lieutenant of Lancashire, Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Cosima Townley, Deputy Mayor of Padiham Councillor Peter Haigh, two Chelsea Pensioners, for the parade.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A town came together for a march and parade to round off a successful Padiham on Parade weekend