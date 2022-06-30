Now in its fifth year thel parade and service was one of the highlights of the weekend, which was back for the first time since before the pandemic.
This footage, taken by Kev Furber, shows cadets, schoolchildren and youth groups joining VIP guests, including Mrs Christine Kirk Vice Lord- Lieutenant of Lancashire, Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Cosima Townley, Deputy Mayor of Padiham Councillor Peter Haigh, two Chelsea Pensioners, for the parade.
A full size replica Hurricane aircraft was one of the main attractions at the 1940s weekend which kicked off with a ballroom blitz dance. There was also a variety of stalls and attractions including a display of military vehicles and tractors, a Punch and Judy show, fairground rides and games and Padiham Fire Station had a vintage engine on display.