In pictures: (part one) Fantastic images from this Burnley school's glittering prom night

After a two year absence due to covid high school proms are back!

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:05 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:13 pm

And students from Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley all looked fantastic as they gathered for their prom that marks the end of exams and the end of an era as they all leave school and head off in different directions.

These fantastic photos were taken by Andy Ford.

Burnley
