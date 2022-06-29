And students from Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley all looked fantastic as they gathered for their prom that marks the end of exams and the end of an era as they all leave school and head off in different directions.
These fantastic photos were taken by Andy Ford.
1. Prom night at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley
.
Photo: andyford_photographer
2. Prom night at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley
.
Photo: andyford_photographer
3. Prom night at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley
.
Photo: andyford_photographer
4. Prom night at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley
.
Photo: andyford_photographer