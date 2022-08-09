Hundreds at first charity football match in memory of much missed Padiham police officer and doting dad

Ex Clarets joined forces with family, friends and former work colleagues of a Padiham police officer, who died last year, for the first ever charity football match in his memory.

By Sue Plunkett
Almost 350 people showed their support for the first Mark Harrison Memorial Match at the Arbories sports ground at Padiham Football Club on Sunday, which raised £3,079 for Bowel Cancer UK.

Mark died of bowel cancer at the age of 36. He became a champion fund raiser for Bowel Cancer UK, raising £6,000.

Mark Harrison's wife Lindsey (third from right) is joined by her family and Mark's relatives before the football match in his memory on Sunday which raised £3,000 for Bowel Cancer UK.

Sunday's event included a raffle, tombola and face painting.

The game featured Harry's Heroes versus a team of ex Burnley players, including John Francis, David Eyres, Gerry Harrison, George Oghani and Jamie Hoyland

Chris Rogers, who managed Harry Heroes, created a special feature in the programme of touching and funny tributes from Mark’s family, friends and colleagues.

Mark's brother Paul scored the first goal for Harry's Heroes but it was the Vintage Clarets, managed by Stephen Dunleavy, who won 4-3.

The Vintage Clarets prepare to battle it out on the pitch against Harry's Heroes at the first charity memorial match in memory of Mark Harrison
