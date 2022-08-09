Almost 350 people showed their support for the first Mark Harrison Memorial Match at the Arbories sports ground at Padiham Football Club on Sunday, which raised £3,079 for Bowel Cancer UK.

Mark died of bowel cancer at the age of 36. He became a champion fund raiser for Bowel Cancer UK, raising £6,000.

Mark Harrison's wife Lindsey (third from right) is joined by her family and Mark's relatives before the football match in his memory on Sunday which raised £3,000 for Bowel Cancer UK.

Sunday's event included a raffle, tombola and face painting.

The game featured Harry's Heroes versus a team of ex Burnley players, including John Francis, David Eyres, Gerry Harrison, George Oghani and Jamie Hoyland

Chris Rogers, who managed Harry Heroes, created a special feature in the programme of touching and funny tributes from Mark’s family, friends and colleagues.

Mark's brother Paul scored the first goal for Harry's Heroes but it was the Vintage Clarets, managed by Stephen Dunleavy, who won 4-3.