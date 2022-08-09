New Burnley FC home shirt a huge hit with fans as record-breaking launch day sees biggest ever sales

The club recorded its biggest ever single day sales for a shirt when the strip hit shelves on Friday, July 29; tripping its previous biggest day.

The club shop was then inundated with fans ahead of Vincent Kompany's first home game in charge against Luton Town, all desperate to get their hands on the latest claret and blue creation.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley FC's home shirt for the 2022/23 season has been inspired by the Clarets' 1991/92 title-winning creation

Match day shirt sales from Saturday doubled the retail department's previous best, and the club has now shifted more shirts in the 10 days since launch than it usually sells in the first two months of a release.

Head of retail James Forsyth said: “We have been blown away by the reaction to this year’s home shirt and how well it has gone down with the fans. I knew when I picked this design that it would be a fan favourite having been inspired by the classic 1991 design.

“This, partnered with the fact we have a great new FOS sponsor in long-time connection Classic Football Shirts, has resulted in a great shirt, and one that most fans are saying is the best in years.

"It was fantastic to see so many fans, young and old, wearing the new shirt in stands during the first two games of the season, so a massive thank you to them for their support, and here is to what is looking like a very exciting season ahead."

Last month, Burnley announced that Classic Football Shirts would be the official sponsor for the 2022/23 Championship season.

A celebration of the classic kit from the Clarets' 1991/92 title-winning season, this year’s campaign will be the first time in Burnley Football Club’s history that the men, women and academy teams have shared a front of shirt sponsor.

Burnley FC chairman Alan Pace said: We all appreciate how important kits are to fans, Classic Football Shirts epitomises this. A football kit can ignite memories and take you back to a special moment in an instant, this is why we are delighted to make a nod to our history with this year’s retro style home kit and partnering with Classic Football Shirts is the perfect fit.“The collaboration is perfectly timed in the year that we celebrate Burnley FC’s 140th anniversary and together, we have some fantastic events and unique activities planned for the season ahead to tell the story of and celebrate our great Club and the iconic kits that have been there along the way.”

Classic Football Shirts co-founder Matthew Dale said: “We are immensely proud to be partnering with Burnley FC. We’ve had a great working relationship with the club for the past eight seasons and it will no doubt be a special moment seeing the players run out for the first time with our sponsorship adorning this iconic design.”