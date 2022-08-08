The stadium was almost filled to capacity as Josh Brownhill scored his first goal of the season — and his first on home soil — to earn a point for the Clarets.

The midfielder netted with a neat right-footed finish just five minutes into the second half after Dan Potts had given the Hatters an early lead.

Were you pictured by our photographer at the weekend?

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: A supporter of Burnley shows his support ahead of kickoff during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Luton Town at Turf Moor on August 06, 2022 in Burnley, England.

Burnley fans take their seats ahead of the match

Burnley fans watch on

Burnley fans watch on