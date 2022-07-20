Mark Harrison died of bowel cancer at the age of 36 after a courageous and determined battle against the disease. And he became a champion fund raiser for Bowel Cancer UK, raising £6,000.

Inspired by his courage, Chris Inckle and Chris Rogers decided to organise a charity football match.

Mark Harrison, who died from bowel cancer last year, with his wife Lindsey and their little boy Joshua

It was a huge success, attracting a crowd of 500 people and raised £5,000 for Pendleside Hospice and Bowel Cancer UK. Vintage Clarets battled the 'Harry's Barmy Army' team in a nod to Mark's nickname Harry at Barden sports ground in Burnley.

And next month the first Mark Harrison Memorial Match will take place on Sunday, August 7th at the Arbories sports ground at Padiham Football Club.

Gates open at noon and the game, featuring Harry's Heroes versus a team of ex Burnley players, kicks off at 2pm.

The bar is open from noon to 7pm and food and drink will be served. There will be raffles, face painting and bouncy castles. Entrance is £5 for adults and children under 11 are free. Proceeds will be donated to Bowel Cancer UK.

Doting dad Mark Harrison, who died of cancer last year, with his son Joshua. Family and friends will gather next month for the first Mark Harrison Memorial football match featuring a team of ex Clarets' players

Chris Rogers, who is managing Harry Heroe ,has created a special feature in the programme for the day featuring touching and funny tributes from Mark’s family, friends and colleagues.

Mark's brother Paul, who is in training to run the London Marathon in October in memory of Mark, is also involved with the running of the day and Stephen Dunleavy is organising the Vintage Clarets.

.