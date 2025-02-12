A six-month-old puppy has been found tied up and injured in a park.

German Shepherd Bruno is one of 42 dogs rescued by a team of animal lovers last month.

When charity Pendle Dogs discovered that Bruno, who was left unclaimed, struggled to support his own weight, he was taken to the vets where it was suspected a cruciate ligament in one of his legs had gone.

A Pendle Dogs representative said: "Bruno is likely to cost us thousands of pounds but this beautiful, gentle puppy deserves every chance of a pain-free life. The first thing we need to do is get him X-rayed, then we know exactly what’s wrong.”

German Shepherd Bruno, rescued by animal charity Pendle Dogs.

The charity took in 18 pets last month. It also saved 24 pound dogs at risk of being put to sleep by securing rescue places at its sister organisation North West Pound Dogs.

Facing an avalanche of abandoned pets, Pendle Dogs is appealing to the public to help it afford the cost of the care for its rescues until forever homes can be found.

"2025 is hitting us so hard. Quite a few of the dogs we offered space to need extensive vet care and expensive operations but to refuse to help would have resulted in them suffering.

"We are sorry but we yet again need to put our begging ball out and ask for help. We just can’t meet costs without help and this onslaught of dogs needing us in unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

"Without your support, we are going to have to start turning even the most needy away.”

As part of our campaign, Homes For Pups, the Burnley Express is supporting several animal rescues amid a rehoming crisis. Among these is Pendle Dogs, which claims it saw its costs soar last year by 40% to more than £60,000.

To make a donation, please contact [email protected] or visit https://localgiving.org/charity/pendledogs?fbclid=IwY2xjawIZnN9leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHSTna03W66fjiyARzyfgcI2x5GkeBSEh1ZZ0tHcDmyQwDtRxMcTz6O06GQ_aem_ZvQYEXp7iC2M7F38fUQJ4w