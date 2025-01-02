Animal charity Pendle Dogs launches 2025 fundraising appeal
To mark 2025, Pendle Dogs has launched a fundraising appeal to continue saving stray animals that end up in dog pounds.
The charity, which works with North West Pound Dogs, faces huge bills, with last year’s costs to rehome pets jumping by 40% to more than £60,000.
In a Facebook post, a charity spokesperson said: “As a pound dog rescue, we take the most at risk. We don’t take easy rehomes. We step up for any dog, irrelevant of breed.
"But this comes at a huge cost to us. Our yearly figures show how much [the dogs] cost us to save. Our vet costs are £48,555. And kennel costs are £12,215.
"So many dogs spent this festive season in loving, warm homes and this is due to the unbelievable amount of support we get from you all. Our wish for the New Year is for funds to carry on helping as many dogs in 2025 and to not have to worry about losing any due to a lack of funds. Our costs last year had increased by 40% and it’s left us worried. But to cut costs means us saying ‘no’ to the most in need and we just can’t imagine having to do that, so yet again our begging bowl is out, sorry.
"If everyone who follows us donated just £1 a month, we’d never have sleepless nights worrying about paying our bills again.”
The Burnley Express is helping struggling animal sanctuaries support an increasing number of abandoned pets with our campaign, Homes For Pups.
