Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Pendle animal charity saved more than 300 dogs last year.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark 2025, Pendle Dogs has launched a fundraising appeal to continue saving stray animals that end up in dog pounds.

The charity, which works with North West Pound Dogs, faces huge bills, with last year’s costs to rehome pets jumping by 40% to more than £60,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post, a charity spokesperson said: “As a pound dog rescue, we take the most at risk. We don’t take easy rehomes. We step up for any dog, irrelevant of breed.

Simon is an unclaimed stray from a dog pound who was "skin and bone" when rescued by Pendle Dogs. He is a young adult, very friendly but typically giddy at times. He can be placed with other dogs and children over eight but not with cats.

"But this comes at a huge cost to us. Our yearly figures show how much [the dogs] cost us to save. Our vet costs are £48,555. And kennel costs are £12,215.

"So many dogs spent this festive season in loving, warm homes and this is due to the unbelievable amount of support we get from you all. Our wish for the New Year is for funds to carry on helping as many dogs in 2025 and to not have to worry about losing any due to a lack of funds. Our costs last year had increased by 40% and it’s left us worried. But to cut costs means us saying ‘no’ to the most in need and we just can’t imagine having to do that, so yet again our begging bowl is out, sorry.

"If everyone who follows us donated just £1 a month, we’d never have sleepless nights worrying about paying our bills again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Burnley Express is helping struggling animal sanctuaries support an increasing number of abandoned pets with our campaign, Homes For Pups.

To donate to Pendle Dogs, please visit https://localgiving.org/charity/pendledogs?fbclid=IwY2xjawHjZvRleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHd7dR7N5p91jgBny3iK6hkXtTvyLiJQN5HF-i-sWz3tRPsTEkIq4qMleng_aem_qJTefvOPTQj4vsxIWWovSg