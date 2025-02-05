Many Burnley people struggling to make ends meet have had to forgo food meant for themselves and feed it to their pets.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Together, Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank, and Down Town community grocery began offering free pet food a few years ago after discovering many residents struggled to afford the increasing costs of caring for their animals.

The service, located in Charter Walk Shopping Centre, helps pet owners avoid the heart-breaking decision of putting their dogs, cats, and rabbits up for adoption due to their financial plight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food bank manager Nathan Norris says the trio of organisations receive regular pallets of meat and biscuits for cats and dogs from the RSPCA, which they hand out in food parcels. They also sometimes receive bird and rabbit food.

Nathan Norris, Burnley FC in the Community Food Bank manager, and Abby Hennessey, Down Town co-ordinator, with pet food donated by the Burnley Express. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"Food costs, in general, have gone through the roof. It's just so expensive. So it's really important that we look at pet food and how we can support [people] more often."

Nathan credits the food bank's partnership with the RSPCA and calls the donations a "godsend" for those in need.

In addition, help is available for vet bills, said Abby Hennessey, Down Town coordinator. Residents can request vouchers of around £100, provided via the RSPCA, towards the cost of treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Norris, Burnley FC in the Community Food Bank manager, with pet food donated by the Burnley Express. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The work by the three organisations also has a knock-on effect on animal charities. The Burnley Express has been speaking to RSPCA Lancashire East and Pendle Dogs as part of our campaign, Homes For Pups, about the challenge of rehoming an ever-increasing influx of unwanted dogs. The food bank, Burnley Together and Down Town help to ease the pressure on overwhelmed rescues by allowing people to keep hold of their furry companions. Last year, they took bookings for pet food for 496 dogs, 218 cats, and 84 households with both. The figures don't include walk-ins, so Abby predicts that, in reality, the need is likely to be much higher.

She says they are coping well with the demand thanks to their partnership with the RSPCA but require more wet pet food and carrier bags to divide up large sacks of biscuits. The Burnley Express made a small donation of dog food yesterday and is encouraging anyone who can support the service or who is struggling and needs help and advice to contact 01282 686402 or [email protected]