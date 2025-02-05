A disabled Burnley woman, who says she was assaulted by a group of males, is calling for more CCTV cameras to be installed on the outskirts of the town centre.

The 66-year-old, who has asked not be named, was making her way towards Burnley bus station when she says she was approached by the group on the corner of Croft Street.

The woman, who suffers from a raft of medical conditions, told the Burnley Express: “One of the men approached me and grabbed me and said something like ‘Merry Christmas, give us a kiss.’

“I fell and banged my arm against the shop window and also broke my glasses. The man who approached me also broke my shopping trolley as he fell on it while the others in the group were laughing. I don’t know if they had been drinking and they thought it was just horseplay, but to me this was assault and these men should be made aware of what they did to me.

"The whole incident has really shaken me up and put me back so much. I already struggle to get out and about as I am awaiting a hip replacement and surgery on both my knees.”

After the incident, which happened at around 11-30am on Friday, December 27th, the victim, who suffers from three various forms of arthritis, including rheumatoid and temporal, reported it to the police.

She added: “I was told that because nothing could be found on CCTV there was nothing they could do. Perhaps it would be an idea to install more cameras around this area, particularly when it is near the new Town to Turf project where so much money was spent.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said all lines of inquiry, including examination of CCTV, had been been exhausted, adding: “We take all reports of this nature extremely seriously and if any new lines of inquiry come to light, they will be fully investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 674 of 27th December 2024.