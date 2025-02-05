The development on the site in Red Lion Street has also created 20 jobs. The ground floor of the former Barclays Bank building has been transformed into The Real Food Hall, a modern food court featuring an open-plan dining area, a licensed bar, and a variety of culinary options.

The Vault Cinema, which is now open, promises a state-of-the-art movie-going experience with seven bespoke screening rooms. The cinema includes four intimate two-seater auditoriums for private, personalized experiences, alongside larger rooms, with the largest accommodating up to 18 guests. A stand out feature is the original bank vault doors, beautifully preserved and integrated into the basement cinema. Adding a touch of grandeur, the chandelier from the ballroom of Burnley’s former Keirby Hotel now graces the cinema entrance.

“This location carries a special piece of Burnley’s history. In 1918, it was home to the Savoy Cinema, a landmark venue featuring a café where patrons could enjoy refreshments before or after screenings. The redevelopment pays homage to this legacy by creating a contemporary entertainment space that blends modern innovation with a deep respect for its historical roots.”

The current building was originally constructed in 1963 as Martins Bank, later becoming Barclays Bank in 1969 until it re-located in the early 90s.. After years of housing various retailers and standing vacant since the closure of Select, its transformation into this dynamic venue marks a significant milestone for Burnley’s regeneration.

The Above Hotel will offer nine boutique bedrooms, combining modern luxury with historic charm and suited for both leisure and business travellers, it promises to further elevate Burnley’s reputation as a destination town.

