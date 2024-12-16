A key building in Burnley town centre has been transformed into a hub offering a new food hall, cinema and boutique hotel.

The development on the site in Red Lion Street has also created 20 jobs. The ground floor of the former Barclays Bank building has been transformed into The Real Food Hall, a modern food court featuring an open-plan dining area, a licensed bar, and a variety of culinary options.

A spokesman for the project said: “This is just the beginning of a remarkable redevelopment that will soon include Vault Cinema and the Above Hotel, all housed within this iconic structure.

Inside the Real Food Hall in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“This location carries a special piece of Burnley’s history. In 1918, it was home to the Savoy Cinema, a landmark venue featuring a café where patrons could enjoy refreshments before or after screenings. The redevelopment pays homage to this legacy by creating a contemporary entertainment space that blends modern innovation with a deep respect for its historical roots.”

The current building was originally constructed in 1963 as Martins Bank, later becoming Barclays Bank in 1969 until it re-located in the early 90s.. After years of housing various retailers and standing vacant since the closure of Select, its transformation into this dynamic venue marks a significant milestone for Burnley’s regeneration.

The Vault Cinema, set to open soon, promises a state-of-the-art movie-going experience with seven bespoke screening rooms. The cinema will include four intimate two-seater auditoriums for private, personalized experiences, alongside larger rooms, with the largest accommodating up to 18 guests. A stand out feature is the original bank vault doors, beautifully preserved and integrated into the basement cinema. Adding a touch of grandeur, the chandelier from the ballroom of Burnley’s former Keirby Hotel now graces the cinema entrance.

Scheduled to open in January, Above Hotel will offer nine boutique bedrooms, combining modern luxury with historic charm and suited for both leisure and business travellers, it promises to further elevate Burnley’s reputation as a destination town.

The spokesman added: “The building’s transformation not only celebrates its history but also embraces modern sustainability. Solar panels have been installed on the roof, and triple glazing ensures a peaceful environment by eliminating outside noise. Nestled within Burnley Town Conservation Area, the building's historic significance is preserved while meeting contemporary needs. A visual tribute to Burnley’s rich history is the installation of a striking image of Manchester Road from over a century ago , accompanied by an old-fashioned bicycle with illuminated wheels.