It’s hard to believe it’s been over a decade since those doors last opened, welcoming Burnley’s finest (and maybe not-so-finest) for a night of glitz, glam, and questionable dance moves.
Scrolling through these old photos certainly bring back memories:
ICYMI: 36 fantastic flashback photos of nights out in former Burnley bar Pharaohs | 35 snaps from former Pharaohs bar
1 / 8
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.