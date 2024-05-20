Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley homeowners may be left questioning who to trust following the BBC’s accusations against Depher CIC last week.

A bombshell media investigation accused Depher founder James Anderson of faking stories of good deeds to raise millions, and spending company money on a car and house. It also accused him of dangerous practices as a picture emerged of a man smoking a lit cigarette while carrying out boiler work on Depher’s behalf.

Here's how to choose a plumber you trust after Depher bombshell, according to the CIPHE and agreed that the man should not have been smoking while working on a boiler but that as a company interest company Depher is allowed to purchase cars to carry out work, and that the CIC regulator is “happy” with the arrangements surrounding the purchased property.

We spoke to Kevin Wellman, Chief Executive Officer at the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, for advice for anyone requiring plumbing work but unsure who to turn to:

James Anderson, founder of Depher CIC in Burnley. Credit: SWNS

Kevin said: “Firstly, vet who you’d like to undertake the work. You can do this by researching their website – reputable companies will have relevant accreditations, references to previous work and potentially membership to professional bodies and trade associations. If your plumber doesn’t have a website, they can provide these upon request.

“If it does state on their website that they are a member of an association, you will be able to verify this directly. For example, CIPHE is a professional membership body for qualified and competent individuals. Its members abide by a Code of Professional Standards and an independent complaints process. CIPHE also has a tool you can check to confirm that someone is a member.

“Once you have selected an installer, ask them to provide an estimate of the cost of the work required. Agree how and when you expect to be notified about additional costs that crop up too, for example, requesting to be briefed as soon as a potential cost has arisen so you can approve this before work continues. This will help prevent any unexpected costs appearing on your bill.

“When it is time to pay, always request an invoice and, if you can, give yourself the additional protection that comes when paying by debit or credit card – paper trails will legally protect you if the professional you booked gives you any cause for concern.

“Do talk to the tradesperson if you have any concerns or questions. If you remain unhappy, compile evidence by taking photos and documenting any dialogue, including dates, you have had.

“If the tradesperson you have used is not a member of the CIPHE, there are still options for you, including speaking to Citizens Advice who can provide guidance, and Trading Standards who can take enforcement action.