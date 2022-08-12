Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

120 pairs of shoes have been hung from flagpoles in Clitheroe town centre, to represent the 120 people who take their own lives every week.

The project is the brainchild of 75 students from Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley and Ribblesdale High in Clitheroe who formed 'The Children's Charity' which is run by the children for other children. Each child has a job role and function, from CEO to Head of Marketing and Finances, the youngsters come together to create pilots, projects and schemes that combat mental illness in young people.

Students and members of the Children's Charity with founder Rebecca Jane, Chief Executive Officer of private mental health clinic RJ8, prepare to launch their 120 shoes display to raise awareness of suicide rates

The charity was founded by Rebecca Jane, Chief Executive Officer of private mental health clinic RJ8 who said the the support and dedication from management, teachers and pupils has been more than she could ever have hoped for.

She said: "The project has been fully embraced and the results are a clear testimony to the effort being put in.”

It is Rebecca’s belief that children should lead the way in their mental health services and give adults a better understanding about mental health in young people today.

Rebecca said: " The shoes are beacons of hope. When you realise that each pair of shoes symbolises a person that took their own life in the UK this week, you may need to take a deep breath, because this is an overwhelming and monumental display, taking over a whole town, to shine alight on suicide awareness.

"Suicide rates in Lancashire are the third highest in England. 67% of people who take their life are not known to mental health services and it is the biggest killer of men under the age of 49.

"As part of their charitable work, the children come together and brainstorm what helps them with their own mental health and what do they want to achieve.

"They believe suicide is not spoken about with young people and they wanted to create a campaign of awareness that was hard-hitting and brought home the message that too many people take their life by suicide.