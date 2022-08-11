North West Air Ambulance lands in Burnley's Thompson Park

The air ambulance was deployed to Thompson Park in Burnley this afternoon following reports a member of the public had injured themselves on railings.

By Dominic Collis
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:26 pm

The air ambulance, together with a regular ambulance, arrived at the park at around 3pm.

It is not known clearly at this stage what happened but local reports from people at the scene say the casualty had suffered facial injuries near to the paddling pool.

The North-West Air Ambulance landed in Burnley's Thompson Park

The park was thronged with families enjoying the hot weather during the summer holidays.

The air ambulance and regular ambulance at Burnley's Thompson Park
