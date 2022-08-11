The air ambulance, together with a regular ambulance, arrived at the park at around 3pm.
It is not known clearly at this stage what happened but local reports from people at the scene say the casualty had suffered facial injuries near to the paddling pool.
The park was thronged with families enjoying the hot weather during the summer holidays.