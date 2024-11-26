A lucky lady who won a brand new car, thanks to the Pendleside Hospice car raffle, has proved that Christmas spirit is alive and well after gifting it to a relative.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hapton resident Marie Vaughan, a long-standing supporter of Pendleside Hospice, was overjoyed as she collected the keys to her prize, an MG3, accompanied by family members.

“I’ve never won anything like this before in my life, so I’m absolutely delighted,” said Marie. “Pendleside holds a very special place in my heart, and I’m thrilled to support the amazing work they do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a touching gesture, Marie has decided to gift the car to a family member, ensuring the car brings joy to her loved ones for years to come.

Marie Vaughan from Hapton won an MG3 on the Pendleside Hospice car raffle

This year’s car raffle was made possible thanks to the generosity of our amazing sponsors Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, Plumbase Nelson, Fuel Card Services Ltd, and Macadams Rescue, along with Chorley Group, Burnley, who kindly supplied the car at a discounted rate.

Thanks to the incredible support from ticket buyers and sponsors, the raffle raised a staggering £33,946. These funds will directly support Pendleside Hospice’s vital work, providing compassionate care to patients and families in need.

Pendleside Hospice exists to promote and enhance the quality of life for people with advancing long term and life limiting illnesses, as well as provide support for their families and carers.

The hospice, which is based in Reedley, offers specialist and holistic palliative care, which addresses the individual’s physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs.