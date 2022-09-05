Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop in Burnley town centre helped to kit out 710 children in Burnley in time for the start of the new term this week. And, starting from Wednesday, September 21st, there will be a regular uniform bank open every week.

This will be based at The Switch in Keirby Walk every Wednesday from 10am to 2pm.

Volunteers (left to right) Cathryn Swift, Nathan Norris, Mark Hull, Dominic Cooper and Maria Bolton inside the Relove the Preloved store school uniform shop which opened in the summer holidays to help families kit out their children.

Donations are still flooding in and anyone with any clean and wearable items of uniform, including blazers, shirts, trousers, skirts, shoes and PE kits, can drop these off from today (Monday, September 5th) at Glad Rags in Keirby Walk or the Burnley Community Kitchen on the balcony in Charter Walk.

Nicola Larnach, who spearheaded the scheme with volunteers from Burnley Together, said: "The success of the scheme surpassed all my expectations and shows there is a real demand and need for something like this so that's why we decided to keep it running throughout the year.

"We still have so many items that have been donated and people constantly asking us where they can donate items which is really heartening to us as it means we can help families throughout the year.

"This is also a good way for people to help the environment by re-cycling clothes that still have plenty of wear left in them instead of just throwing them away."