Free school uniform shop in Burnley will be open throughout the year to help families struggling with the cost of living crisis
A scheme offering free school uniform to Burnley families proved to be in such high demand organisers have decided to run it throughout the year.
The shop in Burnley town centre helped to kit out 710 children in Burnley in time for the start of the new term this week. And, starting from Wednesday, September 21st, there will be a regular uniform bank open every week.
This will be based at The Switch in Keirby Walk every Wednesday from 10am to 2pm.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
'Significant gas leak' in Padiham leads to closure of road
-
2
Cost of living crisis: Burnley's Craven Heifer landlady admits fears over rising energy costs this winter
-
3
The dream house I hankered after became like a prison and I learned there really is no place like home /Sue Plunkett column
-
4
Police launch investigation after spate of arson attacks in Nelson area
-
5
Major road into Burnley closed for a month after sink hole appeared almost ready to re-open
Donations are still flooding in and anyone with any clean and wearable items of uniform, including blazers, shirts, trousers, skirts, shoes and PE kits, can drop these off from today (Monday, September 5th) at Glad Rags in Keirby Walk or the Burnley Community Kitchen on the balcony in Charter Walk.
Nicola Larnach, who spearheaded the scheme with volunteers from Burnley Together, said: "The success of the scheme surpassed all my expectations and shows there is a real demand and need for something like this so that's why we decided to keep it running throughout the year.
"We still have so many items that have been donated and people constantly asking us where they can donate items which is really heartening to us as it means we can help families throughout the year.
"This is also a good way for people to help the environment by re-cycling clothes that still have plenty of wear left in them instead of just throwing them away."
Customers queued regularly at the uniform shop, named ‘Re-love your Pre-loved school uniforms’ which opened in the former Thomas Cook travel agents in town.