COST OF LIVING CRISIS: Spiralling costs of produce and summer’s drought has impacted on Kathleen's Florist's one of Burnley's longest established businesses

Spiralling costs of produce and energy bills that look set to reach an all time high are only part of the problem for the owners of one of the longest established businesses in Burnley.

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 5:41 pm

This summer's drought has driven up the price of water, an essential commodity at Kathleen's Florists in Coal Clough Lane.

One of the best known and longest established businesses in the town, business partners Jennifer James and Kerry Woodall took over the shop, along with the greengrocers next door, in 2020.

Manager of Kathleen's Florist Katie Baron left ) with owner Jennifer James. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The cost of produce wholesale has gone through the roof, Jennifer told the Express with the bill for five watermelons coming to an astonishing £26!

Jennifer said: "Small businesses don’t receive enough help as it is from the government and we need it now more than ever.

“We are trying to give a fantastic customer service with a quality product but people just don't have the spare cash they used to have and they may consider a bouquet of flowers as a treat they cannot afford."

The exterior of Kathleen's Florist in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
