Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the demand was so high that the service is going to run throughout the year as families continue to struggle with the cost of living crisis.

Nicola Larnach, who spearheaded the scheme with volunteers from Burnley Together, said: "The success of the scheme surpassed all my expectations and shows there is a real demand and need for something like this so that's why we decided to keep it running throughout the year.

Volunteers (left to right) Cathryn Swift, Nathan Norris, Mark Hull, Dominic Cooper and Maria Bolton inside the free school uniform shop in Burnley on its opening day. The shop kitted out 710 children

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Discussions are taking place on how we will run this."

Customers queued regularly at the shop, named ‘Re-love your Pre-loved school uniforms’ which opened in the former Thomas Cook travel agents shop in Chancery Walk in Charter Walk shopping centre.

Donations flooded in, and according to Nicola, people are still getting in touch with more items they wish to donate.

Nicola added: "I am so grateful for the phenomenal amount of donations that people made. I just wish now that I had a counted every item that was given.

"The feedback we received from people who came to the shop was also very positive with many saying we had 'saved their lives.'

"The volunteers who helped to run the shop were also amazing.”

Statistics gathered showed that 324 girls and 386 boys were helped.