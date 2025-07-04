Artist and potter Lizi Pickup is a huge fan of elephants.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has adopted an African elephant and, this year, has taken on one a huge challenge. Lizi is making an elephant a day in 2025.

She is now almost halfway through the challenge and so far she is still loving coming up with different designs for each one. Lizi, who makes the pots in the studio of her home in Sabden, where she moved to 15 years ago after a successful career as a TV presenter with CBeebies, was inspired to take on the elephant a day challenge by a fellow artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lizi pictured at a recent arts and crafts fair displaying all the elephants she has made so far this year

Lizi said: “I follow her on Instagram and she was doing a painting a day. I loved watching her paint a huge canvas one square at a time and seeing how it developed. Before Christmas I said to my husband that I’d like to do something similar and challenge myself in some way. He suggested I made an elephant a day for 2025, and so the idea was born. “

Lizi makes the elephants a month in advance, as it takes at least three weeks from start to finish, to make each one. She added: “ It’s quite an undertaking and I have to be very organised and disciplined. Hereby is the challenge.”

In 2022 Lizi made 50 pots, cups and plates to mark her 50th birthday and she donated a percentage of the sales to two charities, Diabetes UK and Young Minds UK. The pots each signified a special time or event in Lizi’s life, from childhood to her marriage to husband Ian and the birth of their son Ronnie.

All the elephants are for sale and Lizi is donating a percentage of the profits to the Born Free Foundation. Each elephant appears on her facebook Lizi Pots and and instagram feed ElizabethPickupPottery every day.