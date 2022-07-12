For the mum of one, who is also a talented potter, came up with the idea to make 50 pots in 50 days to celebrate her landmark birthday.

Each of the pots marks something significant in Lizi's life, including her schooldays, her marriage to her husband Ian, the birth of their son Ronnie who is now seven and cherished family holidays in their favourite destinations.

Talented potter Lizi Pickup came up with the idea to make 50 pots in 50 days to celebrate her 50th birthday

Lizi said: "As each pot takes around four weeks to make I had them all made ready to be painted.”

And the eye catching pots, bowls and cups are more than just decorative. They have helped to raise cash for charity too as for each one she sells Lizi donates 25 per cent to Diabetes UK and Young Minds UK. So far she has raised £100.

Lizi creates all the pots, which she sells through Instagram and at craft fairs across the North West, in the studio of her home in Sabden in the Ribble Valley, where she moved to 15 years ago after a successful career as a TV presenter with CBeebies.

Lizi said: "I moved to London because it was always my ambition to be a TV presenter and when I had accomplished that dream I wanted to return home as I am a Lancashire lass originally from Ramsbottom."

Lizi Pickup's pint pot, which represents her as a Lancashire lass, is one of the 50 pots she made in 50 days to mark her 50th birthday

If you would like to see more of Lizi’s creations go to Lizi Pots on Facebook or Elizabeth Pickup Pots on Instagram