27 stunning images as students from Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College step out at their prom

By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 11:18 BST
Prom night 2025 for students at Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College was a very glamorous affair.

The year 11 students enjoyed a red carpet evening at The Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton—le-Moors. And photographer Andy Ford was on hand to capture the glamour of the evening in these lovely images.

.

1. Blessed Trinity RC College Burnley prom night 2025

. Photo: ANDY FORD

Photo Sales
.

2. Blessed Trinity RC College Burnley prom night 2025

. Photo: ANDY FORD

Photo Sales
.

3. Blessed Trinity RC College Burnley prom night 2025

. Photo: ANDY FORD

Photo Sales
.

4. Blessed Trinity RC College Burnley prom night 2025

. Photo: ANDY FORD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice