Fitness experts work up a sweat to raise more than £800 for The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of Pendle woman Laura Nuttall

From perspiration to inspiration, three fitness experts have raised more than £800 in memory of Pendle woman Laura Nuttall who died of a brain tumour.
By Laura Longworth
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 14:19 BST

Barrowford personal trainers Sarah Cole and Marcus Morris joined forces with gym owner Anthony Tibbs to host exercise classes at Steam Training Club in Burnley.

They raised the money in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity, of which Laura was an ambassador before dying of an aggressive form of cancer aged 23.

Sarah (32) has known Laura and her family since she was a teenager when she worked for their business Giddy Kippers in Nelson.

Anthony Tibbs, Marcus Morris and Sarah Cole during their fundraiser in memory of Laura Nuttall at Steam Training Club in Burnley. Credit: Tom LallyAnthony Tibbs, Marcus Morris and Sarah Cole during their fundraiser in memory of Laura Nuttall at Steam Training Club in Burnley. Credit: Tom Lally
Anthony Tibbs, Marcus Morris and Sarah Cole during their fundraiser in memory of Laura Nuttall at Steam Training Club in Burnley. Credit: Tom Lally
“It was an amazing day with a great atmosphere from start to finish. People participating got stuck right in and it was a complete sweat box by the end.

“We had some fantastic things donated for the raffle prizes, which really helped. We also got some protein powder and bars donated from SIS, which were handed out to anyone participating on the day, as a thank you for being part of it.

“It was a great day and I cannot thank Marcus and Tibbs enough for helping me pull it all together and getting such a great event on the day.”

Laura was diagnosed with a glioblastoma tumour at just 18 following a routine eye test. Despite being given one year to live, she defied the odds and went on to pilot a Royal Navy ship and meet Michelle Obama.

Sarah added: “It was such an honour to do it in Laura’s memory, for someone who had such fire and passion about her.

“It was great to see that from everyone participating.”

