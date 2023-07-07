The annual celebration pays tribute to those who show dedication at a range of sporting, health, and wellbeing activities at all levels, and those who work tirelessly to support individuals or community clubs, for the love of the sport or their community.

Twelve winners were announced at a glittering ceremony at Burnley Mechanics hosted by former Lionesses goalkeeper turned TV pundit, Rachel Brown-Finnis.

Rachel Brown-Finnis with Rising Star winner Ritchie Riley at the Active Burnley Awards

Burnley-born Rachel won 82 caps for England in a stellar career that saw her collect a Women’s FA Cup winners’ medal, play Women’s Super League football for Liverpool Women and Everton Ladies, and represent GB at the London 2012 Olympics.

All the Burnley winners will now go forward to the Active Lancashire Awards, where they will pit their achievements against those chosen from similar award scheme throughout the county. The awards, which saw three Burnley winners named best in Lancashire last year, will be held at Ewood Park, Blackburn, on Friday 17th November.

Here is the full list of winners:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Stuart Nicolson

Rachel Brown-Finnis presents the Club of the Year award to Dragons Kickboxing Club at the Active Burnley Awards.

Club of the Year – Dragons Kickboxing Club

Volunteer of the Year – Awais Javid

Young Achiever of the Year – Oliwia Kaczmarek

Rising Star – Ritchie Riley

Coach/Instructor of the Year – Steven Wong

Individual Contribution to Active Communities – Noor Miah

Contribution to Active Communities – Ejaz Hussain, Burnley Cricket League

Health and Wellbeing Award – Bea Foster

Burnley Together Partnership Award – Burnley Linked

Primary School of the Year – Cherry Fold Community Primary School