Active Burnley Awards: Glittering ceremony celebrates sporting, health and wellbeing ambassadors
The annual celebration pays tribute to those who show dedication at a range of sporting, health, and wellbeing activities at all levels, and those who work tirelessly to support individuals or community clubs, for the love of the sport or their community.
Twelve winners were announced at a glittering ceremony at Burnley Mechanics hosted by former Lionesses goalkeeper turned TV pundit, Rachel Brown-Finnis.
Burnley-born Rachel won 82 caps for England in a stellar career that saw her collect a Women’s FA Cup winners’ medal, play Women’s Super League football for Liverpool Women and Everton Ladies, and represent GB at the London 2012 Olympics.
All the Burnley winners will now go forward to the Active Lancashire Awards, where they will pit their achievements against those chosen from similar award scheme throughout the county. The awards, which saw three Burnley winners named best in Lancashire last year, will be held at Ewood Park, Blackburn, on Friday 17th November.
Here is the full list of winners:
Lifetime Achievement Award – Stuart Nicolson
Club of the Year – Dragons Kickboxing Club
Volunteer of the Year – Awais Javid
Young Achiever of the Year – Oliwia Kaczmarek
Rising Star – Ritchie Riley
Coach/Instructor of the Year – Steven Wong
Individual Contribution to Active Communities – Noor Miah
Contribution to Active Communities – Ejaz Hussain, Burnley Cricket League
Health and Wellbeing Award – Bea Foster
Burnley Together Partnership Award – Burnley Linked
Primary School of the Year – Cherry Fold Community Primary School
Active Workplace of the Year Award – Birchall Foodservice