CoolKit, the UK’s largest specialist in temperature-controlled light commercial vehicles, saw one of its industrial units engulfed by flames.

Daniel Miller, managing director of CoolKit, said in a statement: “This afternoon (Thursday) a fire broke out in one of the two industrial units comprising our Burnley HQ.

“All of our employees and other people on site were evacuated safely.

A huge fire broke out at CoolKit UK in Burnley on Thursday

“We will liaise directly with employees, customers, suppliers and contractors to provide updates as soon as more information becomes available once the emergency services have completed their work at the site.”

Eight fire crews were called to the scene of the blaze at the CoolKit premises on the Farrington Road/Rossendale Road industrial estate.

Thick black plumes of smoke could be seen billowing across the area and residents in the area were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

CoolKit recently announced it was launching a major recruitment drive following a significant period of growth which saw the business announce a record order intake worth more than £20m. last year.

The business employs more than 100 people at its four-acre site in Farrington Place and was intending to recruit around 20 extra shopfloor staff by the end of the year.