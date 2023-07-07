News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

CoolKit confirms huge blaze broke out at one of its industrial units in Burnley

A prominent Burnley business has confirmed that a huge blaze which broke out yesterday afternoon was in one of its industrial units.
By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 10:24 BST

CoolKit, the UK’s largest specialist in temperature-controlled light commercial vehicles, saw one of its industrial units engulfed by flames.

Daniel Miller, managing director of CoolKit, said in a statement: “This afternoon (Thursday) a fire broke out in one of the two industrial units comprising our Burnley HQ.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“All of our employees and other people on site were evacuated safely.

A huge fire broke out at CoolKit UK in Burnley on ThursdayA huge fire broke out at CoolKit UK in Burnley on Thursday
A huge fire broke out at CoolKit UK in Burnley on Thursday
Most Popular

“We will liaise directly with employees, customers, suppliers and contractors to provide updates as soon as more information becomes available once the emergency services have completed their work at the site.”

Eight fire crews were called to the scene of the blaze at the CoolKit premises on the Farrington Road/Rossendale Road industrial estate.

Thick black plumes of smoke could be seen billowing across the area and residents in the area were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Read More
Burnley company CoolKit launches major recruitment drive following period of exc...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CoolKit recently announced it was launching a major recruitment drive following a significant period of growth which saw the business announce a record order intake worth more than £20m. last year.

The business employs more than 100 people at its four-acre site in Farrington Place and was intending to recruit around 20 extra shopfloor staff by the end of the year.

The new jobs will cover all areas of the production operation and include two assembly deputy supervisors; refrigeration unit installers/engineers/auto electrician, manufacturing operatives; van lining/box van fitters/assembly operatives; and an extra stores person.

Related topics:BurnleyDaniel Miller