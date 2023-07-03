The business already employs over a 100 people at its four-acre site in Farrington Place and is intending to recruit around 20 extra shopfloor staff by the end of the year.

The new jobs will cover all areas of the production operation and include two assembly deputy supervisors; refrigeration unit installers/engineers/auto electrician, manufacturing operatives; van lining/box van fitters/assembly operatives; and an extra stores person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CoolKit expects to convert more than 1,800 vans, build 400 insulated box vans and sell more than 500 ready-converted vans during the current year.

CoolKit are the UK’s largest specialist in temperature-controlled light commercial vehicles

Matthew Kershaw, head of operations, said: “We have enjoyed phenomenal growth in recent years and orders continue to be high from across the UK – which is why we need to expand our production team.

“We’re looking for people who have the drive and energy to work for us and the ambition to achieve their potential.”

CoolKit operates a four-day working week with opportunities for both day shift and back shift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wide-ranging benefits include 6.4 weeks holiday, a pension scheme, annual bonuses and a generous healthcare package.

Matthew added: “We have a great culture at CoolKit, proven by having won numerous awards for manufacturing, innovation and business performance.

“In 2023 alone, these include the coveted What Van? Converter Of The Year Award; the Red Rose Award for Medium-size Business of the Year; and the Made In The North West Award for the Automotive, Aerospace and Rail lndustries.

“We enjoy the shared vision of seeing our products in use on every high street, delivering the foods and medicines we all consume daily.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CoolKit was founded in 2005 by Rupert Gatty, who is now chief executive.

Earlier this year the company restructured its executive team by promoting finance director Daniel Miller to managing director; appointing motor industry veteran Mike Scappaticci as sales director and experienced engineer and director of the Northern Automotive Alliance Matthew Kershaw as head of operations.