Leading Hand Daniel climbed Scafell Pike, taking the flag with him up to a staggering 3,210 feet on the day of the Coronation.

Daniel is currently training at HMS Collingwood, and awaiting deployment in the New Year.

He said: “It was a proud moment for me to reach the top with the flag of His Majesty. From what I saw I was the only one with a flag.

“When I got to the summit, so many people were asking for photos, I was unable to get down for a good 30 minutes. I’m proud to serve my king and show my support in a unique way.”