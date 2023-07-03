News you can trust since 1877
Armed Forces Support Group Royal Navy sailor plants Union flag atop Scafell Pike for King's Coronation

The yougest member of the Armed Forces Support Group, Royal Navy sailor Daniel Kokocinski from Burnley, planted the Union flag atop England’s highest mountain to commemorate the King’s Coronation.
By Dominic Collis
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:29 BST

Leading Hand Daniel climbed Scafell Pike, taking the flag with him up to a staggering 3,210 feet on the day of the Coronation.

Daniel is currently training at HMS Collingwood, and awaiting deployment in the New Year.

Royal Navy Leading hand Daniel Komocinski from Burnley plants the Union flag on top of Scafell Pike for King's CoronationRoyal Navy Leading hand Daniel Komocinski from Burnley plants the Union flag on top of Scafell Pike for King's Coronation
He said: “It was a proud moment for me to reach the top with the flag of His Majesty. From what I saw I was the only one with a flag.

“When I got to the summit, so many people were asking for photos, I was unable to get down for a good 30 minutes. I’m proud to serve my king and show my support in a unique way.”

Daniel is looking forward to his naval career, and will soon be stationed in Faslane, Scotland, to be deployed on the Mine Hunter Sandown class of ship.

