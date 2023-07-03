Armed Forces Support Group Royal Navy sailor plants Union flag atop Scafell Pike for King's Coronation
Leading Hand Daniel climbed Scafell Pike, taking the flag with him up to a staggering 3,210 feet on the day of the Coronation.
Daniel is currently training at HMS Collingwood, and awaiting deployment in the New Year.
He said: “It was a proud moment for me to reach the top with the flag of His Majesty. From what I saw I was the only one with a flag.
“When I got to the summit, so many people were asking for photos, I was unable to get down for a good 30 minutes. I’m proud to serve my king and show my support in a unique way.”
Daniel is looking forward to his naval career, and will soon be stationed in Faslane, Scotland, to be deployed on the Mine Hunter Sandown class of ship.