If the idea could be turned into reality it could be a perfect solution to the energy crisis the UK is currently facing.

Hosted at Burnley College, energy experts, civic leaders, councillors and representatives of charities and businesses attended the seminar which included a presentation by Professor Jon Gluyas of the Durham Energy Institute, Durham University.

An important seminar, to explore the possibility of whether or not water from old coal mines in Burnley could be used to heat homes in the town, was held last week.

Temperatures in flooded mines are raised naturally by heat from the earth's crust. Through a piping system the water can be pumped to the surface and used to heat homes. The seminar began the exploration into the potential of a road map for a district heating system for Burnley through the geothermal heat within the coal boards mine shafts underneath the town.

A similar scheme in Gateshead is set to heat more than 1,000 homes, two schools and several public buildings by 2030. Homeless charity boss Martin Stone, who is an advocate for the scheme, along with Burnley Green Party Leader Coun. Scott Cunliffe, said: "What are we going to do if we're standing on warm water and gas prices are massive?

"Is there a potential to take this hot water and bring it to the surface and distribute it? That's what we're asking. To get the hot water out of the mines has the potential to change the whole industrial landscape of Burnley and surrounding towns. It is vital that every citizen understands how this hidden asset can change the whole future of Burnley."

The disused mines in Burnley date back to 1700 and there is a 50-mile network of shafts under the town.

Burnley Council leader Mark Townsend said the idea sounded "brilliant", adding: "The potential is there and we need to now understand whether that potential can be realised to heat the homes and businesses of Burnley.

"As a council, we've got to explore every avenue, pull every lever to try and overcome the perfect storm that we have of climate change and unaffordable energy bills."

