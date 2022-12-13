Depher CIC, which stands for Disability and Elderly Plumbing and Heating Emergency Repair, is giving out 20 free children’s gifts a day from Monday to Friday, right up until next Friday (December 23rd).

The presents, 10 for girls and 10 for boys, will be handed out on a first come first served basis at the Depher shop based at 24, Keirby Walk in Burnley. And two very special volunteers have been drafted in to hand out the gifts and these are Mrs Clause (Sharon Cawse) and the Christmas elf (Paige Anderson). The shop opening hours are 9-30am to 2pm.

James recently scooped a top business award when Depher was named Local Business of the Year 2022 in Nextdoor’s fifth annual Good Neighbourhood Awards.

Pride of Britain winner James Anderson founded the business in 2017 to provide free heating services to elderly and disabled people. Since then, he has helped more than two million people across Lancashire and around the UK access free heating and hot water. The company has also been recognised for helping to put food on people’s tables through its Asda food app, as well as helping families clear debt, and enlisting the support of contractors in their network to help with odd jobs. Hugh Grant has donated more than £50,000 to Depher to support its important community work.

