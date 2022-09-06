James Anderson, who provides free plumbing work to elderly and disabled customers, relocated his scheme DEPHER from Rosegrove Lane into Keirby Walk yesterday.

The new two-floor town centre shop will make it easier for people to pick up free and discounted essential winter items and access support for food and heating costs. The initial opening hours are Monday to Friday from 9-30am to 2-30pm, and Saturday, 10am to 3pm.

Pride of Britain winner James (55) said: “The need for support has grown massively since we started - by about 80%.

Paige Anderson, manager of Depher CIC fund-raising shop, newly opened on Keirby Walk, Burnley town centre.

“It’s now easier for the public to get to us as we’re near the bus station.

“A lot of people have come in today and have been really made up. We’ve had an absolutely brilliant reaction [from the public]. We love it.”

Downstairs, hub users can buy brand-new discounted items, such as toys, kettles, or clothing, or take home up to four free second-hand school essentials like shoes and stationary.

Support with food and heating issues can be accessed upstairs.

Sharon Cawse, staff member at the Depher CIC fund-raising shop.

James added: “Many people are crying when they come in to us. If someone is really distressed, we can take them straight upstairs for assessment.

"We love the new space as it’s very homely. People can sit down, have a chat and a brew, and tell us their problems.”

See our video for a first look at the new town centre support hub.

Drop in to the shop to self-refer or contact James on [email protected] or 01282 420678.