Officers were called at around 12.45pm on Tuesday, December 6, to a report of an accident at the junction of Colne Road and Hebrew Road.

A Ford Transit van had collided with a man, causing serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The man, aged 68 and from Burnley, suffered a skull fracture and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. He died on Thursday.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s from Burnley, was not injured.

Police are urging any witnesses, or anyone with information about the collision, to come forward.

Sgt Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances. Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this difficult and upsetting time.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with information, or anyone who saw what happened, to come forward.

“Please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0523 of December 6.”

