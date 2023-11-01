This week marks the launch of the annual Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal.

Now in its 28th year, the popular appeal helps to make sure the festive season is magical and special for disadvantaged children across the borough. And it is the generosity and kindness of the people of Burnley and Padiham who make sure the appeal is a success year after year by donating hundreds of toys, gifts and treats for children to wake up to on Christmas morning.

This is the fourth year Burnley Together have run the appeal and it is hoping that Christmas 2023 will be the best yet. Last year an amazing 1,032 youngsters in 545 families received gifts to open on Christmas morning.

The Christmas Present Appeal for 2023 has been launched at Down Town in Burnley Town Centre. Pictured here are Nicola Larnach who is the co-ordinator for Burnley Together and Luke Molloy who is communications office for The Calico Group

Originally launched by the Salvation Army, with the support of the Burnley Express, a call has gone out for businesses and organisations to host a collection box for toys and presents for one or two weeks in the lead up to Christmas. In 2022 50 organisations across Burnley and Padiham hosted toy bins.

Burnley Express editor John Deehan said: “No child should be without a present on Christmas morning. For almost three decades the Christmas Present Appeal has sought to ensure that doesn't happen.

“It always amazes me, the generosity of spirit across our town, and every year, the overwhelming response to this appeal demonstrates just how much helping others means to so many.

“Even the smallest gifts can make the biggest difference, so whether it be toys, vouchers or your time, please donate what you can, and let's try and spread as much festive cheer as possible this Christmas.”

The appeal closes on Friday, December 8th, and the task then begins of distributing the presents.

New and unwrapped toys and gifts for children up to the age of 16 to 18 are welcome. Organisers are particularly keen to receive gifts for children over the age of 12, including vouchers and gift sets.

If you would like to donate a gift collection points include Tesco in Burnley and Padiham, Asda in Burnley and also Downtown community grocery and kitchen in Charter Walk, Burnley.