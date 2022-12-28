Burnley Express backed annual Christmas Present Appeal a cracker of a success with 1,032 children receiving toys and gifts
The 27th annual Burnley Christmas Present Appeal 2022 has been one of the best yet, with 1,032 children waking up to fantastic new toys and gifts on Christmas morning.
And that's all thanks to the generosity of the people of Burnley who have shown they know the true meaning of Christmas.
Fifty eight businesses, schools, charities and shops across the town hosted collection boxes and the gifts came rolling in as soon as the appeal was launched at the start of November.
Agencies and schools referred 545 families for help and 527 boys and 505 girls, up to the age of 16, received a Christmas parcel.
Burnley Express editor John Deehan said: "Once again the Burnley Express has been extremely proud to be part of the Christmas Present Appeal that this year carries even more meaning after three years of so much hardship.
"We wanted to make sure that every child in Burnley woke up to gifts on Christmas morning and, thanks to the kindness of the people of Burnley, they have made this happen.
"Thank you to everyone who donated to the appeal, you really have helped to bring some Christmas magic to these children."
The appeal was spearheaded by Burnley Together for the third year in a row. Last year, thanks to the generosity of the people of Burnley and Padiham, around 700 children received gifts from the appeal, which was launched by Salvation Army volunteers who, over the years, have helped to make the festive season magical for thousands of youngsters.
Once all the gifts and toys had been collected an army of 56 volunteers from Calico, Burnley Borough Council and primary care network organisations helped pack the gifts.
Nicola Larnach, who is the Coordinator at Burnley Together, said: “This year we are all affected by the cost-of-living crisis, so our aim was to make his year's appeal bigger and better to reach more families in these hard times.
"And the people of Burnley did not let us down. Their generous contributions made that happen and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made the appeal such a success."