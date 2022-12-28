20 images of a bumper Turf Moor crowd watching Burnley beat Birmingham City 3-0 in the Championship
A sell-out crowd saw Burnley beat Birmingham City 3-0 as Vincent Kompany’s side made it eight wins from nine Championship games.
By Dan Black
1 hour ago
There were 20,945 supporters packed into the stands at Turf Moor as the Clarets restored their three-point advantage at the top of the table thanks to goals from Anass Zaroury, Connor Roberts and substitute Nathan Tella.
