Numerous businesses across the town are supporting the appeal by hosting collection boxes for the vital appeal to help make sure children from disadvantaged families have new toys and gifts to open on Christmas morning.

And today a box was delivered to Business First in Empire Way, the official collection point for the Burnley Express, which has supported the appeal since the beginning.

Ready to receive gifts for this year's Christmas Present Appeal are (from left to right) Nicola Larnach, the co-ordinator of Burnley Together, Burnley Express editor John Deehan, and reporters Sue Plunkett, Dominic Collis and Laura Lomgworth.

Burnley Express editor John Deehan said: "Once again the Burnley Express is proud to be part of the Christmas Present Appeal that this year carries even more meaning after three years of so much hardship.

"Our official collection box will remain in the reception area of Business First until the final collection day on Friday December 9th. Any individuals or businesses within the building are more than welcome to make a donation.

"We want to make to make sure that every child in Burnley wakes up to gifts on Christmas morning."

The appeal is being run by Burnley Together for the third year in a row. Last year, thanks to the generosity of the people of Burnley and Padiham, around 700 children received gifts from the appeal, which was launched by Salvation Army volunteers who, over the years, have helped to make the festive season magical for thousands of youngsters.

Donations of new and unwrapped gifts for children up to the age of 16 are welcome to the appeal. Donations can range from games and jigsaws to makeup, toiletries and gift cards. Drop off points are located at: Tesco Burnley, Tesco, Padiham, Asda Burnley, The Calico Group on Croft Street and the Community Grocer at Valley Street Community Centre.

Burnley Together are asking organisations to get in contact with them if they would like to host a toy donation box for a period of one or two weeks. You can also donate gifts via Burnley Together’s Amazon list by selecting Burnley Together’s address at the checkout through the provided link.

Nicola Larnach, Coordinator at Burnley Together, said: “This year we are all affected by the cost-of-living crisis, that’s why we want to make the appeal bigger and better and reach more families in these hard times."