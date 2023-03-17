News you can trust since 1877
Fearless former councillor and member of Burnley and Pendleside Rotary Club raises £1,200 for North West Air Ambulance in wing walk challenge

Fearless Burnley man Ivor Emo has raised the grand total of £1,200 by completing a daring wing walk… at the age of 73.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:44 GMT- 1 min read

Declaring it was the ‘best experience of my life’ Ivor, who is a former Cliviger councillor and retired tunneller, was strapped to a Boeing Stearman biplane that reached a speed of 150mph for the challenge.It was something he had always wanted to try so he decided to do it and raise money for a good cause at the same time.

20 things to do and see in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, including ABBA...
He had planned to do the challenge to mark his 70th birthday but the pandemic put paid to that until Ivor got the chance to take to the skies at Leeds Bradford Airport in September last year.

Daring Ivor Emo ticked doing a wing walk off his 'bucket list' at the age of 73 and raised £1,200 for charity at the same time
A member of Burnley and Pendleside Rotary Club who is also a freemason, Ivor has completed at least 20 challenges, including running the New York marathon, cycling 500km from Niagara to Indianapolis, and several sponsored bike rides.

Ivor was presented with a highly commended certificate in the recent inaugural Above and Beyond awards championed by the Burnley Express.

Ivor hands over a cheque for the cash he raised doing a wing walk to a representative of the North West Air Ambulance
