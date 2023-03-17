Declaring it was the ‘best experience of my life’ Ivor, who is a former Cliviger councillor and retired tunneller, was strapped to a Boeing Stearman biplane that reached a speed of 150mph for the challenge.It was something he had always wanted to try so he decided to do it and raise money for a good cause at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had planned to do the challenge to mark his 70th birthday but the pandemic put paid to that until Ivor got the chance to take to the skies at Leeds Bradford Airport in September last year.

Daring Ivor Emo ticked doing a wing walk off his 'bucket list' at the age of 73 and raised £1,200 for charity at the same time

A member of Burnley and Pendleside Rotary Club who is also a freemason, Ivor has completed at least 20 challenges, including running the New York marathon, cycling 500km from Niagara to Indianapolis, and several sponsored bike rides.

Ivor was presented with a highly commended certificate in the recent inaugural Above and Beyond awards championed by the Burnley Express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad