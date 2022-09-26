And Ivor declared the challenge was 'the best experience of my life.'

"It was absolutely wonderful," said Ivor, a former Cliviger councillor and retired tunneller who was strapped to a Boeing Stearman biplane that reached a speed of 150mph.

"Obviously it was a huge challenge but this was something I have always wanted to try," added Ivor who was originally due to tackle the challenge three years ago to mark his 70th birthday.

This amazing shot shows Ivor Emo mid flight on his wing walk to raise cash for the North West Air Ambulance charity

The pandemic put paid to that and when he did get the chance high winds forced the stunt, which took place at Leeds Airport, had to be called off. So it was third time lucky when he finally took to the skies.

Ivor, who lives with his wife Valerie, is a member of Burnley and Pendle Rotary Club and also a freemason.

A charity champ, Ivor has completed at least 20 challenges, including running the New York marathon, cycling 500km from Niagara to Indianapolis, and several sponsored bike rides.

Ivor prepares to take off on his wing walk

He has raised thousands of pounds for many different causes and his wing walk challenge is in aid of the North West Air Ambulance.

Ivor, who is regularly out and about in Cliviger cutting grass hedges and keeping the village looking tidy, said: "I love keeping busy and have always tried to be fit and active.

"And I also think it is nice to be able to give something back to society while you can."

If you like to make a donation to Ivor’s challenge please click HERE