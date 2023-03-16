The social calendar is jam-packed with live gigs and music events in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days.

Here is our list of top things to do:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday

A big lettering of lights with the text ABBA is displayed at the entrance to the ABBA museum in Stockholm, Sweden on November 5, 2021. - ABBA's first album in 40 years, "The Voyage", was released on November 5, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Popular

7pm St Patrick's Day Disco/Karaoke at Craven Heifer, Briercliffe Rd, Burnley.

8pm The Clone Roses & The Smiths Ltd plus guest DJ Dave Sweetmore at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8-30pm The Antics live at The Royal Butterfly, Burnley.

10pm Revolver live at Remedy Gin Bar.

Saturday

9am The Breakfast Club at St Matthew’s Church, Harriet St, Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11am – 3pm Table top sale fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support at Clitheroe United Reformed Church, Castle Gate.

6pm Karaoke at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Rd.

7pm Gin Go! Burnley and Pendle Scouts hosting gin-tasting and bingo at Sacred Heart Church, Queen St, Colne, to raise funds to attend the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

7pm Kiki & The Noughties Boyz at The Grand, Clitheroe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7-30pm Burnley Orchestra concert at St Peter’s Church, Burnley. Performing Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture, Piano Concerto No. 2 by Rachmaninov, and Dvorak`s eighth Symphony. Guest conductor is Nathan Smith.

7-30pm Simon Brodkin: Screwed Up – comedy at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

8pm Tom Allen: Completely – comedy at Colne Muni, Albert Rd.

8-45pm ABBA Bingo Wonderland: Burnley at Buzz Bingo Burnley, Centenary Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9pm Northern Social Band at Read & Simonstone Constitutional Club, Whalley Rd, Read.

10pm Club 53 at Europa Bar & Revival Club & Events, Walton St, Nelson.

Sunday

3pm Northern Soul and Motown at Burnley Miners, Plumbe St.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3pm Mother’s Day Madness. Mr Fizz-eek live at George IV Pub, Padiham Rd, Burnley.

6-30pm Matt & Co at The Commercial, Briercliffe Rd, Burnley.

7pm Bite The Dust at The Electric Circus, Bank Parade, Burnley.

Wednesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad