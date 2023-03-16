News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
3 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
7 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
7 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses

20 things to do and see in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, including ABBA Bingo Wonderland and The Clone Roses & The Smiths Ltd

It’s all about the music this week.

By Laura Longworth
Published 16th Mar 2023, 18:21 GMT- 2 min read

The social calendar is jam-packed with live gigs and music events in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days.

Here is our list of top things to do:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday

A big lettering of lights with the text ABBA is displayed at the entrance to the ABBA museum in Stockholm, Sweden on November 5, 2021. - ABBA's first album in 40 years, "The Voyage", was released on November 5, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
A big lettering of lights with the text ABBA is displayed at the entrance to the ABBA museum in Stockholm, Sweden on November 5, 2021. - ABBA's first album in 40 years, "The Voyage", was released on November 5, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
A big lettering of lights with the text ABBA is displayed at the entrance to the ABBA museum in Stockholm, Sweden on November 5, 2021. - ABBA's first album in 40 years, "The Voyage", was released on November 5, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
Most Popular

    7pm St Patrick's Day Disco/Karaoke at Craven Heifer, Briercliffe Rd, Burnley.

    8pm The Clone Roses & The Smiths Ltd plus guest DJ Dave Sweetmore at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    8-30pm The Antics live at The Royal Butterfly, Burnley.

    10pm Revolver live at Remedy Gin Bar.

    Saturday

    9am The Breakfast Club at St Matthew’s Church, Harriet St, Burnley.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    11am – 3pm Table top sale fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support at Clitheroe United Reformed Church, Castle Gate.

    6pm Karaoke at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Rd.

    7pm Gin Go! Burnley and Pendle Scouts hosting gin-tasting and bingo at Sacred Heart Church, Queen St, Colne, to raise funds to attend the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

    7pm Kiki & The Noughties Boyz at The Grand, Clitheroe.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    7-30pm Burnley Orchestra concert at St Peter’s Church, Burnley. Performing Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture, Piano Concerto No. 2 by Rachmaninov, and Dvorak`s eighth Symphony. Guest conductor is Nathan Smith.

    7-30pm Simon Brodkin: Screwed Up – comedy at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

    8pm Tom Allen: Completely – comedy at Colne Muni, Albert Rd.

    8-45pm ABBA Bingo Wonderland: Burnley at Buzz Bingo Burnley, Centenary Way.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    9pm Northern Social Band at Read & Simonstone Constitutional Club, Whalley Rd, Read.

    10pm Club 53 at Europa Bar & Revival Club & Events, Walton St, Nelson.

    Sunday

    3pm Northern Soul and Motown at Burnley Miners, Plumbe St.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    3pm Mother’s Day Madness. Mr Fizz-eek live at George IV Pub, Padiham Rd, Burnley.

    6-30pm Matt & Co at The Commercial, Briercliffe Rd, Burnley.

    7pm Bite The Dust at The Electric Circus, Bank Parade, Burnley.

    Wednesday

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    7-30pm Talk – Psychology of Serial Killers by forensics lecturer Jennifer Rees at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

    BurnleyRibble ValleyPendle